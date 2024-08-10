Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for August 10, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jammu and Kashmir on August 10, 2024 here.
The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on August 10, 2024, is 10.68 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 4.62 °C and 11.04 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 47% and the wind speed is 47 km/h. The sun rose at 05:41 AM and will set at 07:13 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, August 11, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 4.17 °C and 8.35 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 65%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 10, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 11, 2024
|7.78 °C
|Light rain
|August 12, 2024
|6.8 °C
|Light rain
|August 13, 2024
|9.28 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 14, 2024
|12.05 °C
|Light rain
|August 15, 2024
|13.1 °C
|Light rain
|August 16, 2024
|10.81 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 17, 2024
|8.1 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.05 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|31.79 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|31.87 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|27.35 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|28.95 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|28.8 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|31.84 °C
|Moderate rain
