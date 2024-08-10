Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for August 10, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 11, 2024 7.78 °C Light rain August 12, 2024 6.8 °C Light rain August 13, 2024 9.28 °C Moderate rain August 14, 2024 12.05 °C Light rain August 15, 2024 13.1 °C Light rain August 16, 2024 10.81 °C Moderate rain August 17, 2024 8.1 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.05 °C Light rain Kolkata 31.79 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.87 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 27.35 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.95 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 28.8 °C Light rain Delhi 31.84 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on August 10, 2024, is 10.68 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 4.62 °C and 11.04 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 47% and the wind speed is 47 km/h. The sun rose at 05:41 AM and will set at 07:13 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, August 11, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 4.17 °C and 8.35 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 65%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain.

