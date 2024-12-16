Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -22.48 °C, check weather forecast for December 16, 2024





Tomorrow, on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -25.5 °C and -14.36 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 45%.



With temperatures ranging between -22.48 °C and -9.79 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.



Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days: Jammu and Kashmir weather update on December 16, 2024 The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on December 16, 2024, is -12.99 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -22.48 °C and -9.79 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 50% and the wind speed is 50 km/h. The sun rose at 07:18 AM and will set at 05:17 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -25.5 °C and -14.36 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 45%.With temperatures ranging between -22.48 °C and -9.79 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 17, 2024 -12.99 Overcast clouds December 18, 2024 -14.79 Sky is clear December 19, 2024 -12.21 Overcast clouds December 20, 2024 -13.11 Overcast clouds December 21, 2024 -15.03 Sky is clear December 22, 2024 -15.68 Sky is clear December 23, 2024 -13.00 Overcast clouds

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.74 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 21.88 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.76 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 23.61 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 21.55 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 22.7 °C Sky is clear Delhi 19.16 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on December 16, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.