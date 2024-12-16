Menu Explore
Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -22.48 °C, check weather forecast for December 16, 2024

Dec 16, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jammu and Kashmir on December 16, 2024 here.

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on December 16, 2024, is -12.99 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -22.48 °C and -9.79 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 50% and the wind speed is 50 km/h. The sun rose at 07:18 AM and will set at 05:17 PM.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -25.5 °C and -14.36 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 45%.

With temperatures ranging between -22.48 °C and -9.79 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:

Jammu and Kashmir weather update on December 16, 2024
Jammu and Kashmir weather update on December 16, 2024
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 17, 2024-12.99Overcast clouds
December 18, 2024-14.79Sky is clear
December 19, 2024-12.21Overcast clouds
December 20, 2024-13.11Overcast clouds
December 21, 2024-15.03Sky is clear
December 22, 2024-15.68Sky is clear
December 23, 2024-13.00Overcast clouds

Weather in other cities on December 16, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.74 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata21.88 °C Sky is clear
Chennai26.76 °C Scattered clouds
Bengaluru23.61 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad21.55 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad22.7 °C Sky is clear
Delhi19.16 °C Sky is clear

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

