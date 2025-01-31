Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -27.17 °C, check weather forecast for January 31, 2025

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on January 31, 2025, is -19.59 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -27.17 °C and -15.24 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 81% and the wind speed is 81 km/h. The sun rose at 07:18 AM and will set at 05:52 PM. Jammu and Kashmir weather update on January 31, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, February 1, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -24.97 °C and -14.67 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 80%.

With temperatures ranging between -27.17 °C and -15.24 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 1, 2025 -19.59 Light snow February 2, 2025 -15.88 Light snow February 3, 2025 -15.79 Light snow February 4, 2025 -10.14 Few clouds February 5, 2025 -12.62 Light snow February 6, 2025 -16.28 Snow February 7, 2025 -15.92 Light snow View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on January 31, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.37 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 26.37 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 27.89 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 27.53 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 29.65 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 25.58 °C Sky is clear Delhi 20.36 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



