Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -25.06 °C, check weather forecast for March 21, 2025

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on March 21, 2025, is -14.86 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -25.06 °C and -11.37 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 55% and the wind speed is 55 km/h. The sun rose at 06:24 AM and will set at 06:33 PM. Jammu and Kashmir weather update on March 21, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, March 22, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -27.01 °C and -12.26 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 70%.

With temperatures ranging between -25.06 °C and -11.37 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 22, 2025 -14.86 Broken clouds March 23, 2025 -13.56 Few clouds March 24, 2025 -7.75 Sky is clear March 25, 2025 -3.69 Sky is clear March 26, 2025 -5.70 Light snow March 27, 2025 -8.08 Snow March 28, 2025 -8.33 Snow View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 21, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.41 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 31.84 °C Moderate rain Chennai 30.46 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 30.29 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 31.37 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 32.93 °C Sky is clear Delhi 31.79 °C Few clouds View All Prev Next



