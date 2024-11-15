Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -14.38 °C, check weather forecast for November 15, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 16, 2024 -10.84 °C Light snow November 17, 2024 -10.54 °C Scattered clouds November 18, 2024 -10.09 °C Sky is clear November 19, 2024 -8.96 °C Sky is clear November 20, 2024 -8.48 °C Sky is clear November 21, 2024 -9.07 °C Light snow November 22, 2024 -9.81 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.76 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 27.44 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.11 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 25.01 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 27.3 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 28.52 °C Sky is clear Delhi 27.88 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on November 15, 2024, is -9.91 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -14.38 °C and -7.56 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 35% and the wind speed is 35 km/h. The sun rose at 06:52 AM and will set at 05:20 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, November 16, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -17.28 °C and -10.84 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 52%.With temperatures ranging between -14.38 °C and -7.56 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 15, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

