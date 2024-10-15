Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -10.22 °C, check weather forecast for October 15, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 16, 2024 -2.83 °C Sky is clear October 17, 2024 -4.85 °C Few clouds October 18, 2024 -4.33 °C Sky is clear October 19, 2024 -3.75 °C Sky is clear October 20, 2024 -1.88 °C Sky is clear October 21, 2024 -2.6 °C Light snow October 22, 2024 -3.54 °C Light snow

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.88 °C Light rain Kolkata 29.78 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 25.36 °C Heavy intensity rain Bengaluru 21.33 °C Heavy intensity rain Hyderabad 27.09 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 31.55 °C Broken clouds Delhi 30.3 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on October 15, 2024, is -3.69 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -10.22 °C and -0.51 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 33% and the wind speed is 33 km/h. The sun rose at 06:26 AM and will set at 05:49 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -9.29 °C and -2.06 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 34%.With temperatures ranging between -10.22 °C and -0.51 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 15, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

