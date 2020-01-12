e-paper
Sunday, Jan 12, 2020
Encounter between terrorists and security forces underway in J-K's Pulwama

Encounter between terrorists and security forces underway in J-K’s Pulwama

india Updated: Jan 12, 2020 09:27 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Pulwama
(File photo)
         

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Gulshanpora area of Tral in the south Kashmir district Sunday morning after receiving specific intelligence about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting the searches, the militants fired at them, triggering an encounter.

The exchange of fire was going on, the official said, adding further details are awaited.

.

