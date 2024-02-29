Jamtara train accident: A look at recent train mishaps in India

At least two passengers have died and some were injured after being hit by a train near Kaljariya railway crossing in Jharkhand's Jamtara-Karmatand area on Wednesday, Jamtara deputy commissioner Shashi Bhushan Mehra said. People stand near a railway track where at least two persons were run over and killed by a train near Kaljharia area, in Jamtara district. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office, in a statement, said, "Pained by the mishap in Jamtara, Jharkhand. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon."

What are the recent train accidents in India?

Jamtara train accident

According to the deputy commissioner, two bodies have been retrieved so far.

He added that the police, district administration team, and railway officials arrived at the scene and were transporting the injured to the hospital for medical treatment.

In the meantime, Jamtara sub divisional officer (SDO) Anant Kumar said the deceased were passengers who had gotten off near the Kalajharia railway crossing and were struck by another local train. Kumar said, “Near the Kalajharia railway crossing, the train stopped and some passengers got off and were run over by another local train. Information was received that some people have died. RPF and the district police are conducting a search operation and two bodies have been recovered so far.”

Andhra train accident

A train collision in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district on October 30 last year resulted in the loss of at least 14 lives and left 50 others injured.

According to a report, the collision occurred due to human error when procedures to navigate a route with a faulty auto signal were bypassed.

The Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger train rammed into the stationary Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger train. Among the victims were loco pilot S Madhusudan Rao (53), assistant loco pilot S Chiranjeevi (37) of the Rayagada-bound train, and a guard of the Palasa-bound train.

The inquiry report said the collision took place because the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada train struck the Visakhapatnam-Palasa train from the rear due to a malfunctioning signal and the failure of the former train's pilots to adhere to standard protocols.

Bihar train accident

At least five people died in the October 11 Raghunathpur train accident in Bihar and 71 others were injured.

All 23 coaches of the superfast train travelling from Delhi’s Anand Vihar Terminus to Assam’s Kamakhya derailed near Raghunathpur station in Bihar’s Buxar district.

According to two senior railways officials, the derailment was said to be caused by a fault in the tracks, possibly a rail fracture or a gap in the tracks.

Odisha train accident

On the evening of June 2, 2023, the Coromandel Express, headed for Chennai, collided with a stationary goods train at Bahanaga Bazar.

Subsequently, some of its derailed coaches struck the Howrah-bound Yeshwantpur-Howrah Express, resulting in India's worst rail accident in three decades.

The accident led to 296 fatalities and left over 1,000 people injured. Out of those who died.