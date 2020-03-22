e-paper
Janta Curfew: What is shut and what remains operational in Delhi

Janta Curfew: What is shut and what remains operational in Delhi

Here’s a look at what remains shut for the day in the national capital and what will still be available during Janta Curfew.

india Updated: Mar 22, 2020 08:47 IST
HT Correspondent
Delhiites woke up to a lazy Sunday with nothing but peace and quiet prevailing around them. The roads looked deserted with barely any busy commuters on them.
As called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Janta Curfew came into force across the nation on Sunday at 7 am. The 14-hour long curfew has been initiated to contain the spread of novel coronavirus in the country and keep people safe.

Delhiites woke up to a lazy Sunday with nothing but peace and quiet prevailing around them. The roads looked deserted with barely any busy commuters on them.

The prime minister had stated that pharmacies, grocery stores will be exempt from the curfew. Here’s a look at what remains shut for the day in the national capital and what will still be available.

What’s shut

50 per cent of Delhi Transport Corporation buses will not function. Delhi Metro is also shut. Auto rickshaws and taxis will not run except for some Ola and Uber services. Markets will be shut except for grocery stores and pharmacy shops.

What’s open

Fuel station will run but with limited staff and services. Hospital, dispensaries, mohalla clinics and pharmacies will remain open. Grocery stores and ration shops will remain functional. Garbage picking and sanitation work will also remain uninterrupted.

Fire, police and traffic services will be operational. Services and operations related to water supply and electricity will be available. Gas cylinder services, food delivery services will be in operation.

Schools, colleges, gyms, nightclubs, dine-in restaurants, cinema halls, swimming pools and malls are already shut in the national capital till March 31.  

Janta curfew is starting. I request that all citizens become part of this nationwide campaign and make the fight against Corona a success. Our moderation and determination will be defeated by this epidemic,” the prime minister tweeted out this morning.

The curfew will last till 9 pm on Sunday.

Covid-19 has infected over 300 people in India and killed 4 people. Over 200,000 people have been infected with coronavirus across the globe with over 8,000 killed.

