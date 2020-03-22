e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 22, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / More than 4 lakh people take the Janta Curfew pledge, shows govt data

More than 4 lakh people take the Janta Curfew pledge, shows govt data

Janta Curfew is being observed for 14 hours today, starting at 7 am. The announcement was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the nation on Thursday.

india Updated: Mar 22, 2020 08:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A notice put up by the Tamil Nadu Police on closure of Marina Beach due to Janta Curfew. Many public places are closed and people are expected to stay indoors today.
A notice put up by the Tamil Nadu Police on closure of Marina Beach due to Janta Curfew. Many public places are closed and people are expected to stay indoors today.(ANI Photo)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for observing the Janta Curfew on Sunday to check the spread of coronavirus disease Covid-19.

During this voluntary self-restraint period, people are not expected to go out, not even for morning walk, or to ration shops. Though people are advised to stay home, essential services are not shut during this period.

“This will be a curfew for the people, by the people,” PM Modi had said during his address to the nation when he announced the move to observe Janta Curfew.

The government has also set up a page, where people can take the pledge to observe self-quarantine and get a certificate for same. So far, 412,398 people have taken the pledge, according to mygov.in. The number is increasing rapidly.

The website has also divided the number of pledged based on age, gender and state.

Most pledges (70.9 per cent) have been taken by those between 25 and 45 years of age. Men are ahead in taking the pledge when it comes to gender-based categorisation - the number stands at 71.6 per cent.

In states, Maharashtra, which has the highest number of coronavirus disease Covid-19, tops in number of pledges taken. The number stands at 30.5 per cent, followed by Tamil Nadu at 9.8 per cent.

PM Modi put in his final appeal to billions of Indians to observe Janta Curfew, the self-imposed quarantine, in a collective fight against Covid-19 as the number of cases ballooned in the country to more than 300.

“In a few minutes from now, the #JantaCurfew commences. Let us all be a part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against COVID-19 menace,” the Prime Minister tweeted on Sunday morning.

“The steps we take now will help in the times to come. Stay indoors and stay healthy,” he said with hashtag #IndiaFightsCorona.

top news
From Delhi to Kerala, country observes Janta Curfew in fight against Covid-19
From Delhi to Kerala, country observes Janta Curfew in fight against Covid-19
Covid-19: How it will change the world
Covid-19: How it will change the world
India fights Covid-19: 5 things to remember on Janta Curfew
India fights Covid-19: 5 things to remember on Janta Curfew
Al-Qaeda’s India affiliate hints at shifting focus to Kashmir
Al-Qaeda’s India affiliate hints at shifting focus to Kashmir
More than 4 lakh people take the Janta Curfew pledge, shows govt data
More than 4 lakh people take the Janta Curfew pledge, shows govt data
Govt preps for spike in Covid-19 cases, okays plan to make more ventilators
Govt preps for spike in Covid-19 cases, okays plan to make more ventilators
Air India flight to evacuate 327 stranded Indians from Rome takes off
Air India flight to evacuate 327 stranded Indians from Rome takes off
‘It’s a bad stain on NZ Cricket’: McCullum on fallout with Ross Taylor
‘It’s a bad stain on NZ Cricket’: McCullum on fallout with Ross Taylor
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreakCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19KajolToday SensexDelhi gang rape convicts2012 Delhi gang rape case

don't miss

latest news

india news