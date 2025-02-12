'Don't kill film industry': Jaya Bachchan's passionate appeal to govt in Parliament

Samajwadi Party leader and Rajya Sabha member Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday called on the government to show some "mercy" toward the faltering film industry and urged finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present plans to keep it afloat. Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Jaya Bachchan speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)

During the general discussion on the Union Budget 2025-26 in the Rajya Sabha, the actor-turned-politician accused the government of trying to "kill" the film industry.

She also highlighted the financial difficulties faced by daily wage workers and the closure of single-screen theatres as the prime concerns that the entertainment industry is facing these days.

Accusing the government of using the film industry for its own purpose, Bachchan during the discussion on Union Budget 2025 said, "You have totally ignored one of the industries- the Film Industry- and sadly, the other governments were doing the same thing."

"But today you have the opportunity to take it to the next level," she added.

What are the concerns raised by Jaya Bachchan?

In her speech, Jaya Bachchan blamed the rising costs of going to a movie in a theatre for the declining footfall in cinemas, which she suggested could lead to the industry's demise.

Raising concerns that people these days do not want to visit movie halls, Bachchan said, "Today, leave aside GST, all the single screens (theatres) are shutting down. People are not going to movie halls because everything has become so costly. Perhaps you want to kill this industry altogether."

She further added that the film industry is the only industry that connects the entire world to India and hence she appealed for some "mercy" for the country's audio-visual industry.

"I am speaking on behalf of my film industry and making a request to this House on behalf of the audio-visual industry, that please spare them. Please have some mercy for them. You are trying to kill this industry. Please do not do this. Today you have started targeting cinema also," Bachchan said.

The actor, who last appeared on Rocky and Raani ki Prem Kahani, also called on Sitharaman to consider the industry's challenges "very, very seriously."

She also urged the Finance Minister to introduce measures that would help the sector survive the ongoing crisis.

Debate on Union Budget 2025

Jaya Bachchan's remarks came after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman replied to the debate on the budget.

The discussion also saw remarks from other members including BRS leader KR Suresh Reddy who praised the government's income tax relief for individual taxpayers earning up to ₹12 lakh.

BJP's Arun Singh highlighted the increase in healthcare allocation and the rise in the Kisan Credit Card limit from ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh.