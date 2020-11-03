JD-U MLA in Bihar’s Matihani arrested for allegedly bribing voters, released after 6 hours

bihar-election

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 09:03 IST

Janata Dal (United) MLA from Matihani, Narendra Kumar Singh alias Bogo Singh was arrested late Monday night in Bihar’s Begusarai district for allegedly distributing money to voters hours before polling began in the second phase of the assembly election.

Bogo Singh, a contractor-turned politician who has over a dozen criminal cases still pending against him, is pitted against CPI (M) candidate Rajendar Prasad Singh.

According to police sources, Bogo Singh was arrested at around 11 pm from Matihani police station area when he along with his supporters reached the village to woo voters in the area with illegal means.

Villagers stopped the vehicles in the entourage alleging that he and his supporters were distributing money and various commodities to lure the electorate ahead of polling in the region. They immediately informed the police, who reached the spot and took him into custody. The villagers claimed that the police seized Rs 7 lakh from SIngh’s possession but the police made no mention of any seizure.

Following his arrest, JD (U) workers protested in front of the police station. Tt around 5 am Tuesday, Begusarai police released him on bail.

LJP candidate Rajkumar Singh alleged that the police was hand in glove with the MLA and a Union minister and tried to hush up the case by not even disclosing the money that was seized.

Begusarai’s superintendent of police Awakash Kumar confirmed the arrest of Bogo Singh and said that the police lodged a case against him under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and released him on bail.

“Police reached the spot after receiving information that MLA and his supporters were roaming on bikes and distributing money among the people,” Kumar said.

The officer also said that Bogo Singh was not found to be involved in distributing money.

Bogo Singh has denied the allegations of distributing money or other material among people.