Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, wife test negative for Covid-19

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 19:12 IST

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren and his wife Kalpana Soren on Saturday tested negative for Covid-19, hours after their swab samples were taken by a team of health department officials at his residence. Health secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni confirmed the test results of the couple.

The swab samples of Hemant Soren, his wife Kalpana along with their two sons besides 19 official and household staff of the chief minister’s residence were taken on Saturday morning by a team of doctors and medical staff led by civil surgeon VB Prasad and the tests were done soon after on TrueNat.

The OSD to the chief minister Sunil Srivastav and his press advisor Abhishek Prasad Pintu too tested negative. In all, 23 samples were taken from the chief minister’s residence, four tested negative and the results of the rest 19 will come gradually, Kulkarni said.

The Jharkhand chief minister went on home quarantine soon after one of his cabinet colleagues - Mithilesh Kumar and one JMM lawmaker Mathura Prasad Mahto tested Covid-19 positive on Tuesday. The chief minister had been in their contact for the past few days.

After self isolation, the chief minister was discharging official work from home since Wednesday.

Soon after the test report was out, Soren took to social media and said while he has tested negative he appealed the people to be safe and take care of their family. “We will defeat the coronavirus in cooperation,” he added.

Water resources minister Mithilesh Kumar who has been admitted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi and Mathura Prasad Mahto admitted to the PMCH Covid-19 ward in Dhanbad were treated separately.

The district administration of Ranchi and Dhanbad did contact tracing soon after Mithilesh and Mahto tested positive and put them on Covid-19 tests along with their family members.

Among the prominent people who came in contact with them and whose samples were collected included senior IAS and IPS officers, besides a BJP legislator.