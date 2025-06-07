Five-year-old girl allegedly raped after being lured with mango in Ranchi

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 25-year-old man during a marriage reception in a village in Chanho, about 50 km from Ranchi in Jharkhand, on Friday evening, news agency PTI reported, citing police. Villagers beat the accused following the incident, who was later rescued and arrested by police. (Pic used for representation)

A preliminary investigation revealed that the man was in an inebriated condition when he committed the crime, luring the girl with a mango before committing the crime, police said.

Villagers beat the accused following the incident, who was later rescued and arrested by police.

"The medical examination of the victim was conducted last night. The accused has been arrested and he will be produced before the court of the judicial magistrate here on Saturday," Chanho Police Station in-charge Chandan Kumar Gupta told PTI.

An FIR was registered, and the accused was charged under the POCSO Act. “The victim and the accused are residents of the same village. The man went to a marriage reception in the village on Friday. He lured the girl with a mango and took her to a garden nearby. The accused raped the minor there,” Gupta said quoting the statement of the victim's family.

Man held for raping minor daughter in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

In a separate incident in a village in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district, an 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 40-year-old father, PTI reported, citing police on Friday.

Mukerian SHO Joginder Singh said that the incident came to light after the girl’s mother filed a complaint.

The mother informed police that she married the accused in 2011, and they have two children, a son and a daughter. She claimed her husband often quarrelled with her and their children, and she was living at her maternal home.

On March 22, the father took the daughter to his village. During a phone conversation, the girl told her mother that her father regularly beat her and sexually assaulted her when her grandparents were not home, according to the mother’s complaint.

Singh confirmed the accused has been arrested, and a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act.

Investigations are ongoing, the police official said.