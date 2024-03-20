Jharkhand HC stays non-bailable warrant against Rahul Gandhi for a month
The special MP-MLA court in Chaibasa had ordered the Congress leader to appear physically in the court on March 27 in a six-year-old defamation case while rejecting his plea filed on March 14 to appear through a pleader
Ranchi: In a relief to the former Congress president, the Jharkhand high court on Wednesday stayed a non-bailable warrant issued against Rahul Gandhi by Chaibasa civil court on February 27 this year in a defamation case, officials familiar with the order said.
Gandhi’s advocate Piyush Chitrest confirmed the order. “Warrant stayed for a month,” he said.
A high court advocate familiar with this matter said the order came as a big relief for the Congress leader as he was expected to physically appear before the court on March 27.
“Gandhi had filed a petition in the high court after a non-bailable warrant was issued against him. Advocate Piyush Chitresh and Dipankar Rai argued on Gandhi’s behalf in the court of Justice Rajesh Kumar,” the advocate said.
The special MP-MLA court in Chaibasa had ordered the Congress leader to appear physically in the court on March 27 in a six-year-old defamation case while rejecting his plea filed on March 14 to appear through a pleader.
The defamation case filed by BJP’s youth wing vice president Pratap Katiyar involves comments made by Gandhi during a Congress convention in New Delhi against Amit Shah in 2018 in which he allegedly called Shah a “murderer”. Now the Union home minister, at that time, Shah was the BJP’s national national president.
Get Current Updates on Election 2024, India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.