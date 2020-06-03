e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 03, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Jharkhand: Maoists torch 11 vehicles engaged in bauxite mining in Lohardaga

Jharkhand: Maoists torch 11 vehicles engaged in bauxite mining in Lohardaga

india Updated: Jun 03, 2020 11:55 IST
Sanjoy Dey
Sanjoy Dey
Hindustantimes
         

Ranchi: Suspected members of the outlawed outfit Communist Party of India (Maoist) torched 11 vehicles engaged in bauxite mining under Kisko police station in Jharkhand’s Lohardaga district, located around 90-km from the state capital Ranchi, on Tuesday night, police said.

“Suspected Maoist rebels set on fire nine excavators, a compressor machine, and a JCB machine at night on Tuesday,” said Jitendra Singh, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Lohardaga.

Singh said the incident occurred at Pakhar bauxite mines between 9 pm and 10 pm on Tuesday.

The torched vehicles belonged to two private companies, who are engaged in bauxite mining in the area, he added.

“Maoist leader Ravindra Ganjhu, who is active in the area, is suspected to be behind the attack. An investigation is on. Locals are being interrogated to gather more information about the incident,” the SDPO said.

Ganjhu is wanted in several cases and carries a Rs 2 lakh reward on his head, according to Jharkhand Police.

Maoist violence has risen in Jharkhand amid the nationwide lockdown restrictions, which were imposed from March 25 to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

Last Sunday, a policeman and a chowkidar was killed, when the Maoists ambushed a joint patrol party of Jharkhand Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in West Singhhum district.

This was the first setback for the police and CRPF in West Singhbhum district after they killed six left-wing extremists in April and May in two separate operations.

top news
Cyclone Nisarga to now make landfall south of Alibaug between 1pm and 4pm: IMD
Cyclone Nisarga to now make landfall south of Alibaug between 1pm and 4pm: IMD
3 Jaish terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama: Police
3 Jaish terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama: Police
Cyclone Nisarga updates: Nearly 40k evacuated to safer zones from Maharashtra
Cyclone Nisarga updates: Nearly 40k evacuated to safer zones from Maharashtra
Canadian PM pauses when asked about US protests, avoids naming Trump
Canadian PM pauses when asked about US protests, avoids naming Trump
Cyclone Nisarga latest updates: Section 144 in Mumbai, flights to be hit
Cyclone Nisarga latest updates: Section 144 in Mumbai, flights to be hit
‘He will never see her grow up, graduate’: Mother of George Floyd’s daughter
‘He will never see her grow up, graduate’: Mother of George Floyd’s daughter
‘There is no doubt’: Razzaq says India lost intentionally to England in WC
‘There is no doubt’: Razzaq says India lost intentionally to England in WC
Covid-19: India crosses 2 lakh case mark, multiple layer masks better than single
Covid-19: India crosses 2 lakh case mark, multiple layer masks better than single
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Lockdown 5.0Cyclone NisargaJAC 9th result 2020 live updateJharkhand Board 9th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In