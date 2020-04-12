Jharkhand reports second Covid-19 death, cases at 17

india

A Covid-19 patient has died in a hospital in Jharkhand’s Ranchi taking the death toll in the state to two, news agency ANI reported on Sunday.

Dr Vijay Bihari, Ranchi’s civil surgeon, was cited by the news agency as saying that the man was among the eight people brought to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) from Hindpiri area of the state capital.

The death is yet to be confirmed by the Union ministry of health and family welfare.

The district administration has completely sealed Hindpiri and declared it a containment zone after eight cases of the coronavirus disease were found in the area, including the state’s first infected person.

On Saturday, three more Covid-19 cases were reported in Jharkhand, taking the total number of people who have contracted the dreaded disease to 17 in the state, health department officials said.

Bokaro district has reported six positive cases, Ranchi eight, Hazaribagh two and Koderma one.

A 72-year-old man from Gomia’s Sadam village in Bokaro district had died of coronavirus on April 9.

Jharkhand had registered its first confirmed case on March 31, when a 22-year-old Malaysian woman tested positive for the virus.

She was the part of a 22-people group, including 17 foreign nationals, who were recovered from two mosques in Ranchi.

The group had come to Ranchi last month after attending Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi.