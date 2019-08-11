JJP forms alliance with BSP in Haryana

india

The Jannayak Janata party (JJP), an off set of the Indian National Lok Dal, and Bahujan Samaj party (BSP) have decided to go together in the Haryana assembly elections due October this year, announced JJP leader Dushyant Chautala at constitution club in New Delhi.

While addressing the press conference, former Hisar MP Chautala said that several meetings of top leaders of both parties were held and the leaders have decided that JJP and BSP will contest next Haryana assembly elections in alliance.

“JJP along with BSP will organise a rally in Haryana on September 25 on the occasion of birth anniversary of Devi Lal. This alliance will uproot the BJP government from Haryana,” Chautala added.

BSP general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Satish Chandra Mishra said that the people of Haryana are waiting for a new and clean government and this alliance will provide an alternate of the BJP government in the state.

“The Jannayak Janata party will contest on 50 seats while the BSP will field its candidates on 40 seats in Haryana”, he added.

The Jannyak Janata party, an offset of the INLD was born out of the Chautala family feud last year following alleged hooliganism by Dushyant Chautala supporters at a rally in Gohana, in the eve of birth anniversary of Devi Lal.

This is the third alliance of the BSP in Haryana in the past 15 months. Last year, BSP had entered into an alliance with the INLD and it continued for nine months.

The BSP had snapped ties with the INLD after its candidate Umed Singh Redhu reduced to fifth position in the Jind by election. Blaming the INLD for the loss, BSP had ended alliance by saying that they will continue the alliance only if Chautala family gets united.

Following, the BSP forged an alliance with former Kurukshetra MP Rajkumar Saini’s LSP ahead of the general polls and after the poll drubbing, the BSP had ended its four months old alliance.

In Parliamentary polls, both AAP-JJP and LSP- BSP alliances remained unsuccessful and of its 20 candidates only JJP’s Hisar nominee Dushyant Chautala managed to save his security deposit except him all the candidates forfeited security deposit.

Political expert says that the BSP has failed to continue in an alliance in Haryana. In 2009, the BSP forged an alliance with Haryana Janhit Congress of Bhajan Lal but it called off alliance before the assembly elections.

