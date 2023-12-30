JK BJP chief meets families of slain civilians in Poonch

Flanked by several party leaders of the district, Raina also visited a hospital in Surankote and an Army hospital in Potha and met the injured. HT Image

Three civilians were found dead and five were injured after they were allegedly picked up by the Army for questioning in connection with a terrorist ambush earlier this month that left four soldiers killed in Poonch district.

Raina said, "The harm that has been done cannot be undone.... The whole episode is heart-wrenching and we fully stand with the people."

He said the whole nation stands with the residents of Topi Peer and the defence minister has himself visited the area and conveyed that those who have committed any wrong would not be spared.

"We have full trust in the law of land...no guilty will be spared," he said.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has announced compensation and job for the families of the deceased civilians.

The Army has ordered a comprehensive internal investigation, pledging full support and cooperation in the inquiry.