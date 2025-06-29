J&K LG visits Nunwan and Chandanwari base camps to review arrangements for Amarnath Yatra

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha visited the Nunwan and Chandanwari base camps on Sunday to review the arrangements for the annual Amarnath pilgrimage, which is scheduled to begin from July 3. At the Nunwan base camp, the LG inaugurated a foot overbridge for smooth movement of the pilgrims.(PTI)

At the Nunwan base camp, the LG inaugurated a foot overbridge for smooth movement of the pilgrims. The new facility will ensure efficient security checks and reduce the waiting time for the devotees, an official spokesperson said.

Sinha interacted with administrative and security officials deputed for the Amarnath Yatra, and took stock of the security arrangements and preparations of stakeholder departments, the spokesperson said.

The LG also reviewed the progress of the Disaster Management Centre and the Yatri Niwas at Nunwan. He reviewed various services for the pilgrims, including lodging, langar, power and water supply, sanitation, health facilities, traffic management, fire and emergency services and the deployment of security personnel.

He directed telecom companies to deploy dedicated nodal officers at both the axis to ensure uninterrupted tele-connectivity.

The LG also interacted with the doctors and the medical team at the Chandanwari base camp hospital and reviewed the healthcare arrangements for the pilgrims.

"It is our top priority to ensure that the devotees of Shri Amarnathji complete their pilgrimage with ease and that their stay is safe and comfortable," Sinha said.