JP Nadda, former minister, is BJP’s working president

Former health minister Jagat Prakash Nadda will be the new working president of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

A Rajya Sabha member from Himachal Pradesh, Nadda will be formally elected as the chief of the ruling party after the party’s membership drive and organisational elections are over by December-January.

“Nadda has been appointed working president to ensure a smooth transition by the year end,” a senior BJP leader said.

Amit Shah, who has become union home minister, will continue as the BJP president till Nadda is formally elected to the post.

A 58-year-old leader with background of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the students wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh, Nadda was also a minister in the Himachal Pradesh government.

Nadda was in contention for the BJP president’s post in 2014 after Rajnath Singh became the home minister in Narendra Modi’s first term as Prime Minister. However, he lost to Amit Shah who was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s choice for the BJP president post then.

