Just days before retirement, a CBI judge’s last verdict

The verdict acquitting all remaining 22 accused in the alleged encounter killings of gangster Sohrabuddin Sheikh, his wife Kausar Bi and associate Tulsiram Prajapati was the last judgement in the career of special CBI judge Sunil Jagmohan Sharma, who retires on December 31.

Sharma hailed from the family of a freedom fighter. He was born on December 15, 1958 in Maharashtra’s Akola but studied in Vidarbha town. After earning a law degree in 1981, he took up legal practice.

Sharma practised at the district court at Akola for about a decade, handling both civil and criminal cases. He joined the Maharashtra judicial service as a judicial magistrate in 1992. He was first posted in Wardha.

As a judicial magistrate, Sharma served in various cities including Nagpur, Nashik and Mumbai. When he was presiding over Vikhroli metropolitan magistrate court in Mumbai, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray was produced before it in 2008 in a purported hate speech case.

In 2013, he was promoted to sessions judge after serving as magistrate for about two decades.

