Jyotiraditya Scindia: Congress must introspect to make improvements

Congress general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Wednesday that the party needed to introspect and assess the present situation to make improvements.

Speaking to reporters in Gwalior, Scindia refused to comment on remarks by senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid, who had said that the party’s biggest problem was that its “leader walked away”.

“It’s not my habit to make a statement on someone else’s statement. But there is no ambiguity that Congress does need introspection and assessing the present situation to make improvements is the need of the hour,” Scindia said. Khurshid had said the party had not got together to analyse why it lost the 2019 general elections. “Our biggest problem is our leader has walked away,” Khurshid had said, in what was seen as an indirect reference to Rahul Gandhi quitting as party chief.

On the party’s prospects in poll-bound Maharashtra, Scindia said his role was confined to the election screening committee.

