Jyotiraditya Scindia writes to PM Modi, seeks Rs 10,000 crore for flood relief in MP

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia has written to Prime Minister Modi requesting him to direct officials to release relief funds for the flood affected people of Madhya Pradesh.

In a letter to PM Modi, Scindia underlined the fact that people require immediate assistance in this hour of crisis.

“I visited more than 10 excessive rains and flood affected districts in Madhya Pradesh. Crops in the state have been almost completely destroyed. Roads have been damaged. There is a heavy loss of life and cattle died in a large number. There has been damage to infrastructure like schools, anganwadi, electricity poles, government offices and buildings etc,” Scindia said in his letter.

“As many as 596 people have died due to excessive rains and flood. There were 1761 cattle killed. The number of houses damaged is 67033 while 1361773 farmers were affected while crops in about 14 lakh acre land were destroyed. The damage has been initially estimated at about Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 crore,” the letter added.

The former Guna MP said a central team toured the flood and excessive rains affected districts recently. The extent of damage caused was conveyed to the team.

He said, “Since MP government has sent a proposal to the Centre for a relief fund of Rs 10,000 crore I humbly request you to issue instructions for release of the funds at the earliest.”

