Kamal Haasan still undecided on contesting LS polls, says TN ‘our priority’

Refusing to reveal his political cards for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Friday said Tamil Nadu is “our priority” and that no decision has been taken on his party’s participation in the parliamentary polls likely to be held in April-May this year. Haasan launched his political outfit, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) last year fuelling speculation that he would make electoral debut in the 2019 parliamentary elections.

However, Kamal Haasan has kept everyone guessing about the MNM’s future course of action in the emerging political situation in the state. “We will decide according to the prevailing situation during the election time. So, people should not think that we are not ready to contest in the LS polls,” Haasan said in stark contrast to his assertion last month when he stated that he would contest the Lok Sabha polls.

He said his party is currently focusing on issues concerning the state. “We want to focus on issues that have a great bearing on Tamil Nadu and they are our priority. Corruption should be eliminated from the state. We have to give a new shape to Tamil Nadu,” Haasan said.

Clarifying the position further, he said the MNM is neither hesitant nor afraid to face the Lok Sabha polls but would prefer to wait and watch as it assesses the situation.

But everyone does not seem to be convinced with Haasan’s explanation. Political analyst Aazhi Senthilnathan said, “First, he wanted the Congress party to sever its relation with the DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) for having an alliance with the MNM. Then, he said that the MNM would join hands with the like-minded people. Now, he is saying that his MNM would take a decision depending upon the circumstances. That he is undecided about biting the bullet is clear as there are no takers for him.”

In December last year, Haasan had said that the MNM would contest the general elections. He even held a conclave of the top functionaries of his party to discuss the matter. He was given a free hand at the conclave to take a final decision on contesting the Lok Sabha polls.

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 19:21 IST