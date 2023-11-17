close_game
close_game
News / India News / Kamal Nath's son Nakul 'stopped' from entering Chhindwara polling booth. Watch

Kamal Nath's son Nakul 'stopped' from entering Chhindwara polling booth. Watch

ByManjiri Chitre
Nov 17, 2023 12:53 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh assembly election: According to the Election Commission, the state has seen a voter turnout of 27.86 percent till 11 am on Friday.

Congress MP Nakul Nath, who is Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath's son, was allegedly stopped from entering a polling booth in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara by BJP workers on Friday morning. In a video posted by news agency ANI, some workers - allegedly belonging to the saffron party - can be seen stopping Nath from entering the booth, while another worker, allegedly from the Congress can be defending saying “it is not right”.

Kamal Nath's son Nakul allegedly stopped from entering polling booth by BJP workers
Kamal Nath's son Nakul allegedly stopped from entering polling booth by BJP workers

The voting for the 230-member Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly elections is currently underway.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Meanwhile, violence was reported at polling booths 147 and 148 of the Dimani assembly constituency in Mirghan earlier in the day where people resorted to stone pelting. One person also sustained injuries in the violence, reported ANI. According to the police, the situation is now under control and increased security has been deployed.

Also read: Madhya Pradesh election: Jhabua becomes site of tussle for the tribal vote

The electoral narrative in Madhya Pradesh has been dominated by the Congress and BJP as both parties pulled off high-powered campaigns in the state. While BJP's campaign was massively spearheaded by PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Congress placed its chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Kamal Nath at the front.

Latest voter turnout in MP

According to the Election Commission, the state has seen a voter turnout of 27.86 percent till 11 am on Friday. Addressing a press conference in Indore, Madhya Pradesh's chief electoral officer Anupam Rajan said that the polling is underway in a “peaceful manner”.

Rajan added that non-functional EVMs at a few polling booths are being replaced. “We received some complaints (technical) from some polling booths…Polling has not been reported to have stopped anywhere across the state. Polling is underway at all polling booths,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out