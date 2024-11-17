Karnataka Congress leader's son arrested for crushing biker with SUV

The Karnataka Police have arrested the son of a Congress leader who allegedly rammed his SUV into a bike driven by a 39-year-old man in Udupi on November 13.



According to a PTI report, Prajwal Shetty is the son of Congress leader Deviprasad Shetty of Belapu. He allegedly sped away after hitting Mohammad Hussain's bike. The Karnataka Police have arrested the son of a Congress leader who allegedly rammed his SUV into a bike driven by a 39-year-old man in Udupi on November 13.

The police have arrested Shetty on charges of ‘hit-and-run case’. According to the report, the victim was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries.



On investigation by the police, it was found that the SUV belonged to Prajwal Shetty. Further probe is underway.



30-year-old woman hit by luxury car in Bengaluru

Earlier this month, a 30-year-old woman was killed after being hit by a luxury car driven by a youth allegedly under the influence of alcohol.



According to police, Sandhya A S was crossing the road near the Kengeri TTMC (Traffic and Transit Management Centre) on the busy Mysuru Road on Saturday when she was hit by the Mercedes Benz car which then crashed into a bike.

After the accident, the accused tried to flee from the spot but was caught by bystanders who allegedly thrashed him, PTI reported.



The injured woman and the biker identified as Syed Arbaz (23), were immediately rushed to a hospital where Sandhya was declared brought dead on arrival. Arbaz was treated for minor inuries, a senior traffic police official said.



"An alcometer test of the accused driver showed that he had 177 mg/100 ml of blood alcohol content, which was way higher than the legally permissible limit of 30 mg/100 ml," he said, citing preliminary inquiry.

Dhanush's father owns a private bus travels company.

"We have registered a case under sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public road), 125 A (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the accused car driver at Kengeri traffic police station and arrested him," a traffic official said.