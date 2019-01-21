Karnataka Congress suspends MLA accused of attacking colleague

The Congress on Monday suspended a lawmaker in Karnataka after a fellow party legislator filed a police complaint accusing him of attempting to murder him a day earlier.

A committee comprising deputy chief minister G Parameshwara and ministers KJ George and Krishna Byregowda would probe the matter further, the party added.

Anand Singh filed the police complaint against JN Ganesh a day after he was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru. Doctors treating Singh, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said he has suffered a black eye and nasal blood clots because of an assault.

Singh and Ganesh were staying at a resort along with other Congress lawmakers when they got into an argument. The lawmakers were shifted to the resort Friday amid fears that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may try to poach them. They were moved out of the resort on Monday.

In the FIR filed in the case, Singh is quoted as saying Ganesh was angry with him for not having supported him during the 2018 assembly polls. “After dinner, when I was returning to my room with Ganesh, he began shouting at me, claiming that I had not supported him and that he would kill my nephew,” read the FIR, adding, “When I asked Ganesh not to do it, he… [said] it would be better to kill me... He hit my head with stick... and banged my head up against a wall.”

First Published: Jan 21, 2019 22:30 IST