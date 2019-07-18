Karnataka Crisis Live: HD Kumaraswamy led Congress-JD(S) govt to face trust vote in Assembly today

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy led Janata Dal(S)-Congress coalition government is likely to face its trust vote in the Karnataka Assembly on Thursday.

Chief Minister Kumaraswamy issued whip to all 37 MLAs of JD(S) on Wednesday to be present in the Assembly during the trust vote. In presence of Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar, the discussion on the vote of confidence is expected to commence at 11 am in the Assembly.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court gave a free hand to the Karnataka Assembly Speaker to take a decision on the resignations of rebel MLAs. “Speaker should be free to take a decision, should not be fettered by any court direction,” the top court bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi said.

In an interim order passed to maintain ‘constitutional balance’ the top court also said that the lawmakers could not be forced to attend the trust vote.

Follow Karnataka Political Crisis live updates here:

10:35 am IST Siddaramaiah arrives at Vidhana Soudha Congress leader Siddaramaiah arrives at Vidhana Soudha; Karnataka government to face floor test today. Bengaluru: Congress leader Siddaramaiah arrives at Vidhana Soudha; Karnataka government to face floor test today. pic.twitter.com/40l1z9MvZ6 — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2019





10:33 am IST BS Yeddyurappa at Vidhana Soudha: We are 101 per cent confident BJP State President BS Yeddyurappa at Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru: We are 101 per cent confident. They are less than 100, we are 105. There is no doubt that their motion will be defeated. BJP State President BS Yeddyurappa at Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru: We are 101 per cent confident. They are less than 100, we are 105. There is no doubt that their motion will be defeated. pic.twitter.com/JdutzxPbaC — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2019





10:15 am IST Discussion is scheduled to start around 11 am An air of uncertainty hangs over the session in the backdrop of the top court’s interim order. The discussion on the vote of confidence is scheduled to start around 11 am in the Assembly.





10:09 am IST Beleaguered Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy faces trust vote The state has been simmering since July 7 when 16 MLAs — 13 from the Congress and three from JD(S) — resigned, pushing the Congress-JD(S) coalition government to the brink of collapse.







10: 06 am IST Speaker Ramesh Kumar decided against rushing into accepting resignations The Karnataka coalition has survived so far because Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar decided against rushing into accepting the resignations, insisting that the law required him to satisfy himself that the resignations were voluntary, and not coerced.





10:00 am IST Congress-JDS coalition would need 105 to retain the govt The Congress-JDS coalition would need 105 to retain the government but it has only 101 MLAs. The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, BJP, has 105 lawmakers in the assembly apart from the promise of support of two more independent legislators.





09:52 am IST Kumaraswamy offered to face the confidence vote last week Chief Minister Kumaraswamy had offered to face the confidence vote last week after nearly 16 coalition lawmakers sent their resignations to Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar, threatening to reduce the coalition government to a minority. The strength of the 224-member state assembly would be reduced to 209 if the 16 resignations are accepted.





09:41 am IST R. Ramalinga Reddy may withdraw his resignation Senior Congress ‘rebel’ legislator R. Ramalinga Reddy hinted at withdrawing his resignation. The beleaguered ruling ally is still hoping a few more would turn up in the Assembly to cast their vote in favour of the 13-month-old tottering coalition government. “We are confident of facing and winning the floor test, as our leaders have been trying their best to get as many of the 13 legislators who resigned from the Assembly. With Reddy agreeing to withdraw, we hope more will follow,” Congress spokesman Ravi Gowda told IANS





09:39 am IST How Congress-JD(S) govt slumped into crisis The 13-month-old Congress-JDS government faced the crisis after 16 MLAs resigned from the membership of the Assembly earlier this month. The state Assembly has 225 members, including one nominated MLA. The halfway mark in the 225-member Assembly is 113.





09:37 am IST Mukul Rohatgi on Supreme Court’s verdict Mukul Rohatgi, the lawyer of rebel MLAs, said: “In view of the trust vote on Thursday, the Supreme Court has said two important things -- 15 MLAs will not be compelled to attend the House tomorrow. All 15 MLAs are given the liberty that may or may not go to the House tomorrow,” reports news agency ANI.





09:35 am IST 15 rebel MLAs cannot be forced to take part in trust vote: Supreme Court A bench of Supreme Court comprising of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose had said that the 15 rebel MLAs cannot be forced to take part in the proceedings of the House.





09:33 am IST HD Kumaraswamy’s warning to MLAs Kumaraswamy has warned that if MLAs do not attend the House and vote against the party whip even after attending the session on the day of trust voting, action will be initiated under the rule of Anti-Defection Law and that MLA will be disqualified from his post, reports news agency ANI.



