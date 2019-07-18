Karnataka Crisis Live: HD Kumaraswamy led Congress-JD(S) govt to face trust vote in Assembly today

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy led Janata Dal(S)-Congress coalition government is likely to face its trust vote in the Karnataka Assembly on Thursday. Chief Minister Kumaraswamy issued whip to all 37 MLAs of JD(S) on Wednesday to be present in the Assembly during the trust vote. In presence of Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar, the discussion on the vote of confidence is expected to commence at 11 am in the Assembly.On Wednesday, the Supreme Court gave a free hand to the Karnataka Assembly Speaker to take a decision on the resignations of rebel MLAs. “Speaker should be free to take a decision, should not be fettered by any court direction,” the top court bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi said. In an interim order passed to maintain ‘constitutional balance’ the top court also said that the lawmakers could not be forced to attend the trust vote. Follow Karnataka Political Crisis live updates here: