Karnataka election 2023 results: Updates for Shirahatti, Gadag, Ron, Hangal, Haveri, Byadgi, Hirekerur, Ranibennur
Karnataka election 2023 results: Latest vote counting updates for Shirahatti, Gadag, Ron, Hangal, Haveri, Byadgi, Hirekerur, and Ranibennur seats.
Karnataka Election 2023 results LIVE: Karnataka, in the recently conducted assembly elections on May 10, recorded a turnout of 73.19% voters. This marks the highest voting percentage registered in the state till now. Haveri and Gadag area constitutes - Shirahatti, Gadag, Ron, Hangal, Haveri, Byadgi, Hirekerur, and Ranibennur seats.
Incumbent candidates in constituencies of Haveri and Gadag area in 15th Legislative Assembly in 2018
|Constituency
|Sitting MLA
|Party
|Votes
|Shirahatti
|Ramappa Sobeppa Lamani
|BJP
|91967
|Gadag
|Hanumanthagowda Krishnegowda Patil
|INC
|77699
|Ron
|Kalakappa Bandi
|BJP
|83735
|Hangal
|C M Udasi
|BJP
|80529
|Haveri
|Neharu Olekar
|BJP
|86565
|Byadgi
|Ballary Virupakshappa Rudrappa
|BJP
|91721
|Hirekerur
|Basavanagouda Patil
|INC
|72461
|Ranibennur
|R Shankar S/O M Ramachandra
|KPJP
|63910
Vote counting of Assembly elections 2023 will be held today, 13 May 2023 from 8 AM onwards.
Leading candidates in constituencies of Haveri and Gadag area for 16th Legislative Assembly 2023
|Constituency
|Candidate
|Total Votes
|Shirahatti
|Dr Chandru Lamani (BJP)
|69964
|*Gadag
|H. K. Patil (INC)
|78110
|Ron
|Gurupadagouda Sanganagouda Patil (INC)
|94064
|Hangal
|Srinivas Mane (INC)
|66729
|Haveri
|Rudrappa Manappa Lamani (INC)
|67510
|Byadgi
|Basavaraj Neelappa Shivannanavar (INC)
|85266
|Hirekerur
|Ujaneshwar Basavannappa Banakar (INC)
|62110
|Ranibennur
|Prakash Koliwad (INC)
|54658
|*Result Declared
Follow all the updates here:
-
May 13, 2023 02:04 PM IST
Incumbent Hanumanthagowda Krishnegowda Patil (Congress) wins from Gadag constituency.
-
May 13, 2023 11:28 AM IST
INC's Prakash Koliwad is leading from Ranibennur by 8793 votes. Arunkumar Guththur (BJP) is trailing.
-
May 13, 2023 11:20 AM IST
Ujaneshwar Basavannappa Banakar (INC) is leading from Hirekerur by 6601 votes. Incumbent Basavanagouda Patil (BJP) is trailing behind.
-
May 13, 2023 11:17 AM IST
Basavaraj Neelappa Shivannanavar (INC) is leading from Byadgi with a margin of 11040 votes. BJP's Ballari Virupakshappa Rudrappa, current MLA of Byadgi is trailing.
-
May 13, 2023 11:15 AM IST
Rudrappa Manappa Lamani of the Indian National Congress is leading from Haveri by 2185 votes. Gavisiddappa Dyamannavar (BJP) is trailing behind.
-
May 13, 2023 11:12 AM IST
Srinivas Mane (INC) is leading from Hangal by 4731 votes. Shivaraj Sajjanar of BJP is trailing.
-
May 13, 2023 11:09 AM IST
Gurupadagouda Sanganagouda Patil (INC) is leading from Ron by a huge margin of 12910 votes. BJP's Kalakappa Gurushantappa Bandi is trailing.
-
May 13, 2023 11:07 AM IST
Incumbent Hanumanthagowda Krishnegowda Patil (INC) is leading from Gadag by 1217 votes. Anil P Menasinakai of BJP is trailing
-
May 13, 2023 11:03 AM IST
Dr Chandru Lamani (BJP) is leading from Shirahatti by 13992 votes. Ramakrishna Shidlingappa Doddamani (Independant) is trailing.
The BJP's Ramappa Sobeppa Lamani won Shirahatti seat in 2018, defeating Congress' Doddamani Ramakrishna Shidlingappa, who had won in 2013. It's a Schedule Caste seat.
-
May 13, 2023 08:10 AM IST
Haveri and Gadag area results LIVE: Counting begins
Counting begins for all Haveri and Gadag area constituencies Shirahatti, Gadag, Ron, Hangal, Haveri, Byadgi, Hirekerur, and Ranibennur seats.
-
May 13, 2023 06:02 AM IST
Karnataka election results 2023: Haveri and Gadag area constituencies counting to commence at 8:00 am on 13 May
Haveri and Gadag area constituencies Shirahatti, Gadag, Ron, Hangal, Haveri, Byadgi, Hirekerur, and Ranibennur seats vote counting to commence on Saturday, 13 May, 2023.
