Karnataka Government Live Updates: ‘Waiting for instructions from Delhi’: Yeddyurappa
Karnataka Government live updates: The coalition government under HD Kumaraswamy failed the floor test yesterday in the Karnataka Assembly. BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa to stake claim. Catch all the live updates here:
1:00 PM IST
‘Awaiting instructions from Delhi’: BS Yeddyurappa speaks to the media
12:34 PM IST
BSP Chief Mayawati calls Karnataka government collapse a dark day in history
12:15 PM IST
Opposition leaders criticise BJP over Karnataka government collapse
12:04 PM IST
BJP state president will stake claim to form the Government in Karnataka
11:51 PM IST
Section 144 imposed all over Bengaluru
The Congress-JD(S) government’s tenure came to an end after the coalition government collapsed in karnataka after they failed to prove majority in the state assembly. The trust vote debate between BS Yeddyurappa, DK Shivakumar and HD Kumaraswamy and their lawmakers stretched over the weekend and ended on Tuesday evening. HD Kumarswamy’s government failed to retain power after it lost out by six votes to the BJP led by their state president BS Yeddyurappa. HD Kumaraswamy tenure which lasted for 14 months fell after 13 MLAs submitted their resignations to the speaker. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticised BJP over the government collapse in Karnataka.
BS Yeddyurappa will stake claim to form the government soon.
‘Awaiting instructions from Delhi’: BS Yeddyurappa speaks to the media
The former CM of Karnataka was at the RSS office in Chamrajpet. He said that the legislature party meet will be held at any moment following which they will head towards the Raj Bhavan.
BSP Chief Mayawati calls Karnataka government collapse a dark day in history
The BSP Chief tweeted that the BJP used its Central powers and economic prowess to demolish the opposition.
Lone BSP MLA from Karnataka N Mahesh was expelled from the party after he defied the BSP supremo’s orders, which were precisely, to vote for the coalition government that failed to prove its majority on Tuesday evening.
Opposition leaders criticise BJP over Karnataka government collapse
After the government collapse, CPI Leader Sitaram Yechury called the developments ‘an open display of political immorality and money power.’ He tweeted that everyone saw the brazen horsetrading and misuse of power.
BJP state president will stake claim to form the Government in Karnataka
BS Yeddyurappa could stake his claim to form the government. He will meet Prime Minister Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah before meeting Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala. Read our analysis of what led to the government’s fall in Karnataka.
Section 144 imposed all over Bengaluru
Section 144 has been imposed after the government under HD Kumaraswamy failed to prove its majority. Section 144 will remain imposed for next 48 hours.