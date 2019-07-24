Today in New Delhi, India
LIVE BLOG

Karnataka Government Live Updates: ‘Waiting for instructions from Delhi’: Yeddyurappa

Karnataka Government live updates: The coalition government under HD Kumaraswamy failed the floor test yesterday in the Karnataka Assembly. BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa to stake claim. Catch all the live updates here:

By HT Correspondent | Jul 24, 2019 13:05 IST
highlights

The Congress-JD(S) government’s tenure came to an end after the coalition government collapsed in karnataka after they failed to prove majority in the state assembly. The trust vote debate between BS Yeddyurappa, DK Shivakumar and HD Kumaraswamy and their lawmakers stretched over the weekend and ended on Tuesday evening. HD Kumarswamy’s government failed to retain power after it lost out by six votes to the BJP led by their state president BS Yeddyurappa. HD Kumaraswamy tenure which lasted for 14 months fell after 13 MLAs submitted their resignations to the speaker. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticised BJP over the government collapse in Karnataka.

BS Yeddyurappa will stake claim to form the government soon.

Follow live updates here:

1:00 PM IST

‘Awaiting instructions from Delhi’: BS Yeddyurappa speaks to the media

The former CM of Karnataka was at the RSS office in Chamrajpet. He said that the legislature party meet will be held at any moment following which they will head towards the Raj Bhavan.

12:34 PM IST

BSP Chief Mayawati calls Karnataka government collapse a dark day in history

The BSP Chief tweeted that the BJP used its Central powers and economic prowess to demolish the opposition.

Lone BSP MLA from Karnataka N Mahesh was expelled from the party after he defied the BSP supremo’s orders, which were precisely, to vote for the coalition government that failed to prove its majority on Tuesday evening.

12:15 PM IST

Opposition leaders criticise BJP over Karnataka government collapse

After the government collapse, CPI Leader Sitaram Yechury called the developments ‘an open display of political immorality and money power.’ He tweeted that everyone saw the brazen horsetrading and misuse of power.

12:04 PM IST

BJP state president will stake claim to form the Government in Karnataka

BS Yeddyurappa could stake his claim to form the government. He will meet Prime Minister Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah before meeting Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala. Read our analysis of what led to the government’s fall in Karnataka.

11:51 PM IST

Section 144 imposed all over Bengaluru

Section 144 has been imposed after the government under HD Kumaraswamy failed to prove its majority. Section 144 will remain imposed for next 48 hours.

