Karnataka Government Live Updates: ‘Waiting for instructions from Delhi’: Yeddyurappa

The Congress-JD(S) government’s tenure came to an end after the coalition government collapsed in karnataka after they failed to prove majority in the state assembly. The trust vote debate between BS Yeddyurappa, DK Shivakumar and HD Kumaraswamy and their lawmakers stretched over the weekend and ended on Tuesday evening. HD Kumarswamy’s government failed to retain power after it lost out by six votes to the BJP led by their state president BS Yeddyurappa. HD Kumaraswamy tenure which lasted for 14 months fell after 13 MLAs submitted their resignations to the speaker. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticised BJP over the government collapse in Karnataka.

BS Yeddyurappa will stake claim to form the government soon.

Follow live updates here:

1:00 PM IST ‘Awaiting instructions from Delhi’: BS Yeddyurappa speaks to the media The former CM of Karnataka was at the RSS office in Chamrajpet. He said that the legislature party meet will be held at any moment following which they will head towards the Raj Bhavan.





12:34 PM IST BSP Chief Mayawati calls Karnataka government collapse a dark day in history The BSP Chief tweeted that the BJP used its Central powers and economic prowess to demolish the opposition. Lone BSP MLA from Karnataka N Mahesh was expelled from the party after he defied the BSP supremo’s orders, which were precisely, to vote for the coalition government that failed to prove its majority on Tuesday evening.





12:15 PM IST Opposition leaders criticise BJP over Karnataka government collapse After the government collapse, CPI Leader Sitaram Yechury called the developments ‘an open display of political immorality and money power.’ He tweeted that everyone saw the brazen horsetrading and misuse of power.



