The Congress-Janta Dal(Secular) government in Karnataka is on the brink of collapse as 11 MLAs, eight from Congress and three from JD(S) have submitted their resignation to Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh. Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy who was on a trip to US, is expected to fly back to Bengaluru by Sunday.

5:55 PM IST ‘Hope good sense prevails ’: Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar The Congress senior leaders will meet at 6 pm in Delhi. Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar on Congress-JD(S) MLAs submitting their resignations : They are telling some small stories, this is not the story to go and resign. It is shocking for all of us, I think good sense will prevail upon them. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/xPpsOaMHnZ — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2019 Karnataka Minister HD Revanna from the JD(S) has assured that he has seen such incidents earlier. Karnataka Minister HD Revanna on Congress-JD(S) MLAs submitting their resignations to the Speaker: We have seen these kind of situations, we don't want to react on anything. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/6mFLzRf8bh — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2019





5:47 PM IST KC Venugopal could offer the cabinet rank to few of the angry MLAs, according to IANS The leadership crisis in Karnataka deepens and Congress general secretary KC Venugopal who was in Kerala s rushing back to the capital Bengaluru to address the sudden jolt dealt to the HDK-Congress.





5:31 PM IST KC Venugopal to rush to Bengaluru, meet former CM Siddaramaiah Congress state president Dinesh Gundu Rao is in Europe. 8 Congress MLAs who submitted their resignations are former home minister and seven-time MLA Ramalinga Reddy, Ramesh Jarkiholi, Mahesh Kumathahalli, ST Somashekhar, BA Basavaraj, BC Patil, Pratapgouda Patil, and Shivaram Hebbar. Congress’s DK Shivakumar met 3 MLAs outside the Governor’s house. Reddy, Basavaraj and Somashekhar left with him for an unknown destination to hold talks.





5:26 PM IST ‘MLAs who resigned, did so voluntarily’: AH Vishwanath These 11 resignations come a week after Congress MLA Anand Singh resigned over alleged differences with the government over the sale of mining land. Cong dissident MLA Ramalinga Reddy Reddy who quit, said he felt sidelined. “Congress working president Eshwar Khandre met me and tried to convince me. I have said in the past that I feel I’m big being sidelined and discriminated against. I have nothing against the Congress or the party high command,” he said.





5:22 PM IST Rebel JD(S) MLA claimed that 14 MLAs have quit the Karnataka Government AH Vishwanath also said that Speaker KR Ramesh assured them that a decision will be taken by Tuesday. AICC general secretary KC Venugopal is set to arrive in the city to hold talks with senior Congress leaders, including former chief minister Siddaramaiah.





5:17 PM IST ‘There’s no Operation Lotus’: Rebel JD(S) MLA AH Vishwanath Adagooru Vishwanath dismisses the resignations as a part of ‘Operation Kamala’, says senior leaders won’t fall prey to such operations. The total strength of the House would reduce to 212 if all resignations are accepted. The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, with 105 MLAs, may still fall short of a simple majority by two.





5:12 PM IST ‘The Govt. didn’t take everyone into confidence’: Ex-JD(S) President Ex-JD(S) President Adagooru H Vishwanath also claimed that the coalition government failed, most notably, in the education sector. The 3 JD(S) MLAs who have quit are AH Vishwanath, who resigned as the party’s state president last month, K Gopalaiah and Narayana Gowda.





4:56 PM IST Coalition government didn’t meet the expectations of K’taka’s people: Adaguru H. Vishwanath The former state president of Karnataka JD(S) said that 14 MLAs have resigned from the Government and they have written to the speaker requesting him to accept their resignations. He also maintained that the Government did not meet the expectations of the people of Karnataka and there was friction in the government. He made these comments while addressing the media outside the Governor’s House.



