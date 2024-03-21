Karnataka man beaten up for talking to Hindu girl, say cops

An 18-year-old man has alleged that he was kidnapped and assaulted by a group of nine people, including the family members of his Hindu classmate, for “being friends” with her, in Yadgir district of Karnataka. In his complaint to the police, the victim, Waheed, said that he studied with the Hindu woman at a private college and the two were in regular contact with each other, which angered her relatives. (Getty Images)

In his complaint to the police, the victim, Waheed, said that he studied with the Hindu woman at a private college and the two were in regular contact with each other, which angered her relatives. On Tuesday, he was allegedly kidnapped from near the college and then beaten up.

Based on Waheed’s complaint, the police registered a case against Mallu, Tayappa, Shivunayk, Roopesh, Ambaresh, Hharshagouda, Pavan Kumar, Jambu Solanki, and Bapu Solanki — all residents of Yadgir. Waheed alleged that the assailants included three relatives of the woman.

“The victim filed a complaint on March 19. We registered case under IPC sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 307 (Attempt to murder), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 363 (punishment for kidnapping), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation),” inspector Manje Gauda said.