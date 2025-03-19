Karnataka MLA's ‘give 2 liquor bottles to men every week’ proposal sparks controversy

A proposal made by Karnataka MLA in the state assembly on Tuesday took the "freebies" game to another level, igniting a massive controversy that led to a heated exchange on the state's financial policies. Congress leaders in the state criticised JDS MLA MT Krishnappa's remarks.(Karnataka CMO)

During the ongoing assembly session, JDS MLA MT Krishnappa suggested that the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government should distribute two free liquor bottles per week to men, India Today reported.

The proposal was made to complement the state government's ongoing welfare scheme of giving ₹2,000 and free bus travel for women.

The minister argued that since men cannot be given financial aid, the government should instead provide liquor bottles to those who consume alcohol.

"At their cost, you’re giving ₹2,000 per month to women, free electricity, and free bus travel. That’s our money anyway. So, for those who drink, give them two bottles of liquor free every week. Let them drink. How can we give men money every month? Instead, give them something, two bottles a week. What’s wrong with that? The government can provide this through societies," the publication quoted the JDS MLA as saying.

The legislator was reportedly commenting on Karnataka's increased excise revenue target to ₹40,000 crore from ₹36,500 crore.

Congress leaders respond

Kattapan's suggestion drew sharp criticism from most Congress leaders, including Energy Minister KJ George who dismissed the proposal, stating, “You win the election, form the government, and do this. We are trying to make people drink less.”

Speaker UT Khader also opposed the idea, remarking: “Without giving two bottles, we are already struggling. What will happen if we give them liquor for free?”

Karnataka Budget 2025-26

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presented the state budget on March 7 claiming that the state government has maintained fiscal deficit of the state for the financial year 2025-26.

The total expenditure estimated for the financial year 2025-26 is Rs.4,09,549 crores which includes revenue expenditure of Rs. 3,11,739 crores, capital botem expenditure of Rs. 71,336 crores and loan repayment of Rs. 26,474 crores.