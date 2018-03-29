Karnataka polls: Rahul Dravid says every voter is important in a democracy

“If you all vote, democracy wins. In cricket, every player is important. Even in democracy, all are important. I vote. You also vote,” says former Indian cricket captain Rahul Dravid in video message to voters.

State election officials, who had announced Dravid as the ambassador and icon for the May 12 Karnataka assembly polls to boost voter turnout, have released the 30-second video message.

The former India captain says just as every player in cricket is important, every voter is important in democracy.

“When everyone plays well, we can win the match. In cricket, every player is important. Even in democracy, all areimportant. I vote. You also vote,” he adds.

The video message will be telecast on television channels and spread through posters and hoardings that will be put up across state.

Dravid also pitches for ethical voting by saying, “Together, let us play a fair game. Say yes to ethical elections.”

Dravid has also been an ambassador for Bengaluru traffic police.

His message, “don’t try googlies on the road” was very popular among young bikers.