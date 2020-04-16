Karnataka registers sharp spike with 36 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

india

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 19:34 IST

For the second consecutive day on Thursday, Karnataka registered a sharp spike in new Covid-19 cases with 36 more people testing positive and taking the total tally to 315.

The state count of 315 cases also includes 82 people who have recovered and been discharged. A 66-year-old Covid-19 positive patient has died in Bangalore taking the total number of deaths due to the virus in the state to 13.

While the border district of Belgavi saw the biggest jump with 17 new cases being registered, minister for primary and secondary education Suresh Kumar briefing the media said that this was primarily because two families had attended the funeral of a Covid-19 patient in neighbouring Maharashtra.

Admitting that in spite of the best efforts of the administration a 100 per cent lockdown had not succeeded, Kumar pointed out how Vijayapura which did not have a single case till four days back now had 17 cases. The state government therefore has decided to try and enforce the lockdown more stringently to minimize the rise in positive cases in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, CM B S Yediyurappa launched five mobile rapid testing labs which will travel across Bangalore to hotspots. Later on, similar rapid testing mobile labs are likely to be sent to Belgavi, Vijayapura and Dakshin Kannada, his cabinet colleague Kumar stated. He also said that the 462 fever clinics across the state had screened 46,751 people till date.

Yediyurappa also launched the ‘Makala Vani’ an exclusive You Tube channel to keep the children of the state engaged during the lockdown. The channel will have stories, music, drawing, painting, drama, crafts and other educational infotainment to engage children who are at home due to the extended lockdown.