Kartarpur Corridor a bridge of peace: Navjot Sidhu ahead of inauguration

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has said that the Kartarpur corridor will be a bridge and will erase enmity between the two nations.

Sidhu was speaking in Lahore where he has gone to attend the foundation laying ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor on the Pakistan side. Sidhu was invited by the Pakistan administration to attend the ceremony and had accepted the invite.

“This is a corridor of infinite possibilities, of peace, of prosperity, of opening up of trade relations,” Sidhu said while addressing a press conference in Lahore on the Kartarpur Corridor.

“I feel that this corridor will be a bridge and erase enmity. It will increase people to people contact and bring peace. It is my belief that there are possibilities in it,” he said.

Answering a question, about whether the two countries would ever reunite and become a single borderless state, he said that the Kartarpur corridor is a start and it could lead to that as well.

Also read: Cowardice: Amarinder Singh’s stinker for Pak Army chief at Kartarpur event

First Published: Nov 27, 2018 15:51 IST