Kashmiri food, phuljhadis from Old Delhi: Sonia Gandhi reminisces Diwali at ex-PM Indira's home

On Diwali, senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi shared profound memories of the festival at her mother-in-law, late Indira Gandhi's home – 1-Safdarjung Road. In a video shared on X on Sunday, Sonia is seen in a conversation with daughter Priyanka Gandhi and granddaughter Miraya Vadra in the garden of the house. Sonia Gandhi, whose memoir 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', recently made her social media debut with accounts on X and Instagram. (HT Photos) Remembering the Diwali celebrations at former PM Indira's home, Sonia said that the whole place would be lit up with diyas (earthen lamps). Kashmiri food would be cooked during festival time, Sonia reminisced. Also read: CJP’s Abhijeet Dipke says he spent night at airport on way back from Kochi protest “We would do the first lighting of the diyas by Ganeshji's murti. In those days we didn't have those little lights everywhere but we had diyas everywhere, around the pond, all along the roof, veranda and along the path. It was very pretty,” she can be heard saying in the candid conversation with her daughter and granddaughter.

Deep Dive How did Sonia Gandhi remember celebrating Diwali at Indira Gandhi's home? Where did Priyanka Gandhi go to buy Diwali firecrackers as a child? Which Diwali fireworks did Sonia Gandhi particularly like?

Priyanka also remembered celebrating festivals with her father Rajiv Gandhi at Indira's official residence. The mother-daughter also remembered how the weather used to be pleasant those days with skies blue and clear. “Papa used to take us to Chandni Chowk to buy firecrackers,” Priyanka remembered her childhood ritual of going to Old Delhi for Diwali shopping. Sonia also tells her granddaughter that people used to go "berserk" with firecrackers in those days, adding that she particularly liked fireworks like the 'phuljhadi'. Also read: 'First Diwali when India is free from Naxalism': PM Modi marks festival in Bastar Sharing the video on X and Instagram, Sonia said, "Revisiting my early memories of celebrating Diwali - the traditions, the festivities and the little moments that made it so special."