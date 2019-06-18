KCR meets Jagan Reddy, invites him for inauguration of irrigation project

Reflecting the bonhomie between them, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Monday invited his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for the inauguration of the Kaleswaram irrigation project on June 21.

The two chief ministers reportedly also discussed various long-pending issues related to the two States.

Officially, though, nothing has been disclosed about the meeting, but YSR Congress sources said the two CMs carried their talks forward over resolution of contentious issues like division of institutions listed under Schedules 9 and 10 of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Jagan and KCR also confabulated on their respective stands on issues slated to be discussed at the all-party meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on June 19, they said.

The YSR Congress has already taken a positive stand on ‘one nation, one election’ issue and supported the Prime Ministers proposal.

Prior to the meeting, the AP Chief Minister hosted lunch at his residence to his Telangana counterpart and his delegation, who came visiting to invite the former for the inauguration of the Kaleswaram irrigation project.

It was the second time that Jagan played host to KCR after his swearing-in on May 30.

KCR was accompanied by his son K T Rama Rao, former MP B Vinod Kumar and TRS leaders Santosh and P Rajeswara Reddy.

Later, the two Chief Ministers drove to the banks of river Krishna and attended the installation ceremony of the successor to the Sri Sarada Peetham of Visakhapatnam.

Sarada Peetham head seer Swaroopanandendra Saraswati anointed his disciple Kiran Kumar Sarma as his successor and rechristened him Swatmanandendra Saraswati in line with tradition.

Swaroopanandendra announced that Swatmanandendra would formally take over the Peetham in 2024.

Both Chief Ministers touched the feet of the two seers and sought their blessings.

MP T Subbarami Reddy and others attended the event.

Earlier in the day, AP ministers Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy and Velampalli Srinivasa Rao welcomed KCR on his arrival by a special aircraft at Vijayawada airport.

From there, KCR drove to the hill-shrine of Goddess Kanaka Durga, the presiding deity of Vijayawada, where he was received with full temple honours.

He placed an invitation card of the Kaleswaram project at the Goddess’ feet and offered special prayers.

He then drove to the AP chief minister’s residence.

On May 30, KCR was present at Jagan’s swearing-in ceremony and later attended a lunch hosted by him.

The Kaleswaram project on Godavari river is expected to supply water to 70 per cent of districts in Telangana for agriculture, drinking water and industrial purposes. PTI DBV BN BN BN

First Published: Jun 18, 2019 08:46 IST