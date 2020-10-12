e-paper
Home / India News / KCR's daughter K Kavitha elected to Telangana legislative council

KCR’s daughter K Kavitha elected to Telangana legislative council

K Kavitha is now being tipped to be inducted into the cabinet of her father.

india Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 14:06 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
The former MP swept the bypolls to the MLC seat from Nizamabad local authorities constituency with a margin of 672 votes by securing over 88 percent votes polled. (Photo @RaoKavitha)
The former MP swept the bypolls to the MLC seat from Nizamabad local authorities constituency with a margin of 672 votes by securing over 88 percent votes polled. (Photo @RaoKavitha)
         

Telangana Rashtra Samithi president and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Monday returned to active politics by winning the by-elections to the state legislative council with a thumping majority. She had been in political hibernation after losing the parliamentary elections from Nizamabad in May 2019.

Kavitha is now being tipped to be inducted into the cabinet of her father.

“There is every possibility that she will become a minister in the KCR cabinet. We all wish to see her as a minister soon,” senior TRS leader and lawmaker from Bodhan Mohd Shakeel said.

The former MP swept the bypolls to the MLC seat from Nizamabad local authorities constituency with a margin of 672 votes by securing over 88 percent votes polled. The polling was held on December 9 and the counting took place on Monday.

Out of 823 votes polled in the constituency, Kavitha got 728 votes. In the first round, she secured 531 out of 600 votes and polled another 197 votes in the second round.

Her nearest candidate Lakshmi Narayana of Bharatiya Janata Party polled only 56 votes, while Subhash Reddy of the Congress could get only 29 polls and another 10 votes were declared invalid. Both the Congress and the BJP candidates lost their deposits.

The bye-elections of the MLC seat from Nizamabad local bodies’ constituency were necessitated following disqualification of sitting MLC R Bhoopathi Reddy from the TRS to the Congress in December last.

The election that was to be held on April 7 this year was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The polling was recently cleared by the Election Commission of India.

Kavitha thanked local body representatives for her landslide victory. She also expressed her gratitude towards minister V Prashant Reddy, MLAs, MPs and MLCs who had worked tirelessly for her grand victory.

The Telangana chief minister’s daughter, who played a major role in the Telangana movement through her cultural wing Telangana Jagruti, had won the first electoral battle in 2014 when she got elected to the Lok Sabha from Nizamabad parliamentary constituency.

However, Kavitha lost the parliament elections in 2019 to Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Dharmapuri Arvind with a margin of over 70,000 votes.

