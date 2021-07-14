Kejriwal promises free, 24x7 power to Goa if elected

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has promised up to 300 units of free electricity to the people of Goa and free electricity to farmers, if his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is voted to power in the 2022 assembly elections. The AAP leader is in the state on a two-day visit.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Kejriwal said, “I’ve come to give a guarantee that if our government comes to power, each family each month will get 300 free units. Just like in Delhi, the bill will come to your home but the amount to be paid will be zero. No tax, no surcharge.”

“In Delhi, 73% of the state is availing of free electricity. In Goa, 87% of the state will have to pay zero electricity bills,” he said. “These are real promises not like other parties who give chunavi jumla (poll promise). This is my guarantee,” Kejriwal said, while also promising to fix Goa’s power distribution infrastructure to ensure 24-hour power supply.

“Before we came to power in Delhi, there were 7-8 hours of power cuts even in the summers. There are problems in the Goa distribution network, just like in Delhi. We changed the transformers, cables. It took 2-1/2 years, but today we get 24-hour electricity,” he added.

The Delhi CM said that his party was out to “clean” Goa’s politics. “Your politics is corrupt. Two years back on July 10, ten Congress MLAs went to the BJP. The people had given the mandate to the Congress but the government was formed by the BJP. The party that had 13 MLAs, has 27 today. Then why have elections at all? There is no meaning to the elections. This is cheating. It is not right,” he said.

“We need a new politics and a new political party that represents that new politics,” Kejriwal said, adding that the AAP was strengthening its organisation in Goa and represented a real alternative to the two major political parties.

The issue of defections is emerging as a major issue ahead of the polls in Goa. The Congress too has decided to move a resolution in the assembly to strengthen the anti-defection law.