‘Hero finally walks back’: Kejriwal tweets welcome to IAF pilot

Lauding him as a hero, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal welcomed the return of Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman on Friday, and praised his bravery and the courage of his family.

“The hero finally walks back. A grateful nation salutes Wing Commander Abhinandan. You are an inspiration for all of us,” he tweeted.

“Welcome back Wing Commander Abhinandan. I salute your bravery and the courage of your family. India is proud of you,” Kejriwal said in another tweet.

Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman returned home from Pakistan on Friday to a hero’s welcome, two days after he was captured following a dogfight when his MiG 21 was shot down.

Pakistani officials handed over Varthaman to Indian officials, including from the IAF, at the Attari-Wagah Border. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisiodia also lauded him and called him a “lion of ‘Bharat Mata’“.

“Jai Hind. Wing Commander Abhinadan! Jai Hind! Bharat Maa ke Sher,” he tweeted in Hindi and posted a screen-grab of him from a TV channel.

First Published: Mar 01, 2019 22:54 IST