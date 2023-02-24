Kerala body flags irregularities in CM’s relief fund

A largescale misappropriation of Kerala chief minister’s relief fund allegedly by a nexus of government officials, agents and doctors has surfaced after a statewide investigation by the state’s vigilance and anti-corruption bureau (VACB), a senior official said on Thursday. Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI)

Kerala VACB director Manoj Abraham said statewide raids were being conducted in several district headquarters based on intelligence inputs and some complaints in this regard. The exact amount pilfered will be known after the raids are completed and relief fund documents are verified, he said.

“We have checked last two years’ records and found serious irregularities in some cases. Our investigation is going on,” he told reporters on Thursday. “The ongoing investigation will not affect the disbursement of help to the deserving.”

Later in the day, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said those involved will not be spared. “We will show no mercy to those who diverted funds of poor people after fudging records. Vigilance has been directed to probe the case thoroughly,” Vijayan said in a Facebook post. “The government views it seriously and those involved will not be spared.”

Vigilance officials said amounts running into crores were embezzled after fudging documents and certificates. In one such case, a government doctor at Punalur hospital in Kollam district was found to have issued certificates to at least 1,500 people in the last five years.

Since the CM’s relief fund is meant mainly for the most-needy, those with serious ailments and people affected by disasters, it needs income certificate, doctor’s certification and other details.

“In suspected cases we are verifying medical and income certificates of patients and probing the role of officials, doctors and agents and their commission,” said Abraham. “We have given a toll free no also seeking support of the public and people aware of such cheating cases.”

Officials familiar with the development said in one case, a non-resident Indian (NRI) from Ernakulam district received ₹3 lakh in two instalments, citing a degenerative ailment. He, however, is reportedly working in a West Asian country.

In another case, a person received ₹30,000 in three instalments citing different ailments from two different districts, said a vigilance official. The person reportedly received ₹10,000 for heart disease from Kottayam district administration in 2017, and another 10,000 from Idukki two years later for same treatment. In 2020, the same person got ₹10,000 from Idukki for cancer treatment.

The VACB conducted surprise checks in suspected premises across the state, the agency director said, adding that most number of complaints were received in Kollam district.

“We assume that it was an organised fraud. A dedicated team was behind this. During the verification, it was found that the mobile number of one agent was given in several applications in a particular district,” he added.

VACB officials said in some of the applications, money was disbursed but they failed to carry treatment details or cost of treatment.

“We have detained some agents in connection with the fraud, but their arrest will be formalised after thorough questioning,” said another vigilance official, requesting anonymity.

In another case, a person suffering from a liver disease at Anchuthengu in Thiruvananthapuram district got ₹10,000 for heart treatment and his medical records were found corrected several times. Officials said usually corrections are not allowed in medical and income certificates.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress expressed shock over the reports of misappropriation of CM relief fund and targeted the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist), alleging role of local LDF leaders in kickbacks.

“It is a shocking development. During 2018 floods millions of rupees came to the CM relief fund from world over. Flood relief distributions were mainly carried out by party workers and we warned several times that most needy failed to get any help. But the government and the party (CPI-M) brushed aside our criticism,” said opposition leader VD Satheesan.

The senior Congress leader further alleged that officials of the CMO vet important files regarding relief distribution, and “they cannot wash off their hands.”

Charging that those close to the ruling CPI(M) were also behind the fraud, Satheesan added: “A special team should be formed to examine the entire files in this regard and conduct the investigation.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also sought strict against those who “looted” the poor people’s fund. “It is really shocking that even relief amount was stolen and diverted. We seek a judicial probe,” said Kerala BJP chief K Surendran. “The ongoing vigilance probe will only help big sharks to get out. We also seek probe into party leaders’ role in shocking irregularities and cheating.”

Communist leader and state’s revenue minister K Rajan said the chief minister had ordered the vigilance inquiry after some complaints came to his notice. “We will get to the bottom of the case and guilty officials and others involved will not be spared,” he added.