e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Kerala govt faces more heat with CBI set to probe housing project scheme

Kerala govt faces more heat with CBI set to probe housing project scheme

The project, which aimed at building free houses for the poor, got into a controversy after the NIA seized Rs one crore cash and two kilograms gold from gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh.

india Updated: Sep 26, 2020 00:07 IST
Ramesh Babu | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Ramesh Babu | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
File photo: Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
File photo: Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI)
         

Facing enough heat in the gold smuggling case, more trouble is in store for the Kerala government after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday registered a case into alleged irregularities in the state’s pet housing scheme ‘Life Mission Project’.

The project, which aimed at building free houses for the poor, got into a controversy after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) seized Rs one crore cash and two kilograms gold from the bank locker of gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh in July. She later told the NIA that Rs one crore was the commission she got for clinching a deal with an international aid agency ‘Red Crescent’ which funded the project in Vadakancherry in Thrissur district. She said gold was gifted to her during her marriage.

Also read: PM Modi’s speech at UNGA to focus on global push to counter terror

Later a news channel controlled by the CPI(M) came out with more revelations claiming Rs 4 crore was paid as commission in the Rs 20 crore project. Later it came to light that no permission was taken from the Union government for accepting the foreign contribution. The anti-corruption unit of the CBI has registered a case under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA). When the issue snowballed into a controversy, the state government maintained that it will not come under the purview of the FCRA.

Though the issue came to light almost two months back, the state government had announced a vigilance probe into it only two days ago. State opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala had also written several letters to chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking a copy of the agreement but he got it only a couple of days back.

The Congress and the BJP have sought a CBI probe into alleged irregularities into the project but chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said they were plotting to sabotage the project intended to help the poor.

“It is time for the CM to quit before the CBI comes knocking at his doors,” said Chennithala. But the ruling CPI(M) maintained it was least bothered over the latest probe. The CM also said the government will go ahead with the project.

Also read: ‘Will never waver...’ - Confident Nitish spells out plans for next term

During 30-kilogram gold smuggling investigation, probe agencies also found that a heavy consignment weighing more than 4,000 kilos had arrived in 31 bags on March 4 and was taken to Malappuram. State higher education minister KT Jaleel later claimed that these packets contained only religious books and he took them to his constituency for distribution. But the Opposition alleged that some consignments also carried gold and Jaleel was using holy books to cover up his illegal act. The minister was questioned twice by the probe agency.

tags
top news
Indian diplomat walks out after Imran Khan raises Kashmir issue at UN
Indian diplomat walks out after Imran Khan raises Kashmir issue at UN
PM Modi’s speech at UNGA to focus on global push to counter terror
PM Modi’s speech at UNGA to focus on global push to counter terror
India, Japan ‘non-contact’ naval drills in Arabian Sea begin today
India, Japan ‘non-contact’ naval drills in Arabian Sea begin today
Prithvi Shaw and awe in easy win for Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings
Prithvi Shaw and awe in easy win for Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings
UK asks China to allow UN unfettered access to Xinjiang
UK asks China to allow UN unfettered access to Xinjiang
Former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh turns 88
Former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh turns 88
Congress, NCP say no to farm bills in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena to decide
Congress, NCP say no to farm bills in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena to decide
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, CSK vs DC Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In