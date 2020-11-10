e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 10, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Kerala HC grants anticipatory bail to activist who attacked YouTuber

Kerala HC grants anticipatory bail to activist who attacked YouTuber

Dubbing artist and activist Bhagyalakshmi and two of her friends had allegedly trespassed into a lodge where YouTuber Vijay P Nair was staying and manhandled him in September.

india Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 15:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
The three accused had approached the The Kerala High Court after a Chief Judicial magistrate’s court had turned down their anticipatory bail plea.
The three accused had approached the The Kerala High Court after a Chief Judicial magistrate’s court had turned down their anticipatory bail plea. (PTI FILE PHOTO)
         

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to dubbing artist and activist Bhagyalakshmi and two of her friends accused of manhandling YouTuber Vijay P Nair in September.

Police had registered a case against three after they allegedly trespassed into a lodge where Nair was staying on September 26 and assaulted him for making derogatory remarks against women on his YouTube channel. The incident was live-streamed on the Facebook account of one of the accused. The issue triggered a debate in the state with many activists and others hailing the “direct action”.

They said they were forced to take action after police failed to act on their complaint. The police later arrested Vijay P Nair but he was released on bail. Following the incident the state government had decided to bring an ordinance to deal with cyber attack on women.

All three were charged under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 452 (house trespassing) and 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code.

In the first week of October, the chief judicial magistrate court had rejected their anticipatory bail plea after accepting the contention of the prosecution that it would give a wrong message and it may prompt others to take law into their hands.

They later approached the High Court. The petitioners contended that they went to the lodge to talk to Nair about his video and they had no intention to attack or commit robbery. They said they seized videos and other materials and deposited them at the nearest police station immediately and they told police officials about the incident. They also said they bought an ink bottle to pour on him and humiliate but they had no intention to manhandle him.

Though the High Court took a strong position in the case initially saying those who take law into their hands should also be ready to face its consequences, Justice Ashok Menon granted them anticipatory bail.

tags
top news
Bihar polls: BJP wins Darbhanga and Keoti, emerges as single-largest party
Bihar polls: BJP wins Darbhanga and Keoti, emerges as single-largest party
Bihar Results Live: BJP wins Keoti, Darbhanga, Left leading at 18 seats
Bihar Results Live: BJP wins Keoti, Darbhanga, Left leading at 18 seats
Repeated attempts being made to bring bilateral issues into SCO agenda: PM
Repeated attempts being made to bring bilateral issues into SCO agenda: PM
By-poll result : Congress defeats BJP in Haryana’s Baroda assembly seat
By-poll result : Congress defeats BJP in Haryana’s Baroda assembly seat
UK trying to resolve issue holding up Vijay Mallya’s extradition as quickly as possible
UK trying to resolve issue holding up Vijay Mallya’s extradition as quickly as possible
Bihar polls: Left parties leading in 18 seats, say trends on expected lines
Bihar polls: Left parties leading in 18 seats, say trends on expected lines
Covid-19 vaccine will be a game changer, says top German economist
Covid-19 vaccine will be a game changer, says top German economist
Watch why Donald Trump slammed Covid vaccine breakthrough claim by Pfizer
Watch why Donald Trump slammed Covid vaccine breakthrough claim by Pfizer
trending topics
Bihar Results 2020 LiveHajipur Bihar Result LiveBegusarai Bihar Result 2020 LiveBy-poll Results 2020 live updatesMaharajganj Bihar Result LiveTejashwi Yadav

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In