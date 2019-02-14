Kerala lawmaker censured by CPI(M) for comment against woman IAS officer

Kerala’s ruling CPI(M) on Thursday censured its legislator S Rajendran for his remarks against a woman IAS officer when she questioned an unauthorised construction in the popular hill station of Munnar in Idukki district.

S Rajendran’s public outbursts against the young Devikulam sub-collector Dr Renu Raj had invited enough embarrassment to the party which later disowned him. He is also facing a contempt petition in Kerala High Court.

“She doesn’t have brains. If you have three letters ‘IAS’ don’t think you know everything. People who study only to become a collector will have so much brain” he was heard saying in a video slamming the officer.

Also read: ‘Doesn’t have brains’: Kerala CPI(M) MLA’s remark on woman IAS officer

Interestingly, the target of his alleged slander Raj was the second rank holder in the civil service examination in 2014.

“He has been censured by the party district committee. The officer was carrying out her duty and it was wrong to make such comments. He has also been advised not to make controversial comments,” said party’s state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

Earlier, the opposition Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had sought his resignation.

Rajendran’s outburst against Raj came when she stopped the construction of a panchayat shopping complex that did not have proper permission. She had to rush to the spot last Friday when the MLA and his followers blocked a team of revenue officials who went to serve a notice.

After his comments went viral on social media later, the legislator expressed regrets saying she also rude to him. But the young bureaucrat said she behaved properly and addressed him only as the people’s representative.

Earlier she had given a stop memo to the construction as per the directive of the Kerala High Court. Later she had informed the court about the latest construction.

A misty getaway Munnar is notorious for its land sharks and often bureaucrats and politicians cross swords over them. Since the new government took over two years ago at least two young bureaucrats were shifted due to political pressure.

Following reports of large-scale land encroachments in 2011, the Kerala High Court had made a no objection certificate from the revenue department mandatory for any construction in Munnar and surrounding areas. The VS Achuthanandan government had carried out a massive demolition drive in 2007 and razed many illegal constructions.

First Published: Feb 14, 2019 14:59 IST