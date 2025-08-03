Kerala man stabs wife to death, injures her father and sister after quarrel

A man in Kerala has allegedly stabbed his wife to death and seriously injured her father and sister after a violent quarrel, police said here on Sunday. Police identified the suspect as Jayakumar, 42, known locally as Aji, who is now on the run.(Pexels/Representative)

The attack took place around 9 pm on Saturday at their residential area in Alumthara near Koipram.

Police identified the suspect as Jayakumar, 42, known locally as Aji, who is now on the run.

His 34-year-old wife died in hospital in the early hours of Sunday. Her father and sister are in critical condition, police said.

Police said Jayakumar, reportedly drunk, came to the house accusing his wife of infidelity.

After an argument, he allegedly went into a room, returned with a knife, and stabbed her father in the chest. When his wife tried to intervene, she was stabbed in the abdomen, causing severe injuries.

Her sister, who also stepped in, was stabbed in the chest.

Neighbours rushed the injured to hospital. The wife was first treated at a private hospital in Kozhencherry before being moved to Kottayam Medical College, where she died.

The other two victims remain in intensive care. The woman worked in a beauty parlour, while Jayakumar is a welder. The couple have three daughters.

District Police Chief R Anand said a special team has been set up to track the suspect. A dog squad, fingerprint experts, and forensic officers examined the crime scene and collected evidence, police said.