Kerala MLA slams ‘half-dressed’ film stars, calls society ‘sort of mad’ for celebrities

CPI(M) MLA U Prathibha on Wednesday spoke about what she described as the growing practice of inviting “half-dressed film stars for inaugurations,” saying society has developed “a sort of madness” toward cinema celebrities. CPI(M) MLA U Prathibha (Social Media)

Addressing the closing ceremony of the 34th anniversary celebrations of the Eruva Nalanda Arts and Cultural Forum Library in Kayamkulam, she urged the public to promote modest dressing.

“People are bringing half-dressed film stars for shop inaugurations. Our society seems to have developed a sort of madness towards cinema actors. I don’t understand why this happens,” she said.

She termed it as part of a “new culture,” and the MLA remarked that people in Kerala seem excessively drawn to such trends.

“When half-dressed film stars come for inaugurations, everyone rushes to see them. This needs to change. We should at least insist that they come decently dressed,” she added.

Prathibha distinguished her comments from moral policing.

“What I said is about decency in attire. We live in a country where everyone has the freedom to dress as they wish — to wear or not to wear certain clothes. We have no right to question that,” she said.

However, she emphasized that there should be a sense of propriety in public gatherings and appearacnes.

She also criticized the television reality shows, adding, “Now there are evening activities where people secretly watch others and comment on how tight their clothes are.”