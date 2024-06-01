Kerala rain: IMD sounds ‘red’ alert amid incessant rainfall; several roads inundated

As incessant rainfall continues to lash several parts of Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday, June 1, issued a ‘red’ alert in three districts of the southern state - Thrissur, Malappuram and Kozhikode. An ‘orange’ alert has also been issued in Idukki and Wayanad districts. Kochi: Commuters wade through a flooded road amid rains, in Kochi(PTI)

According to the weather department, heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Kerala on Saturday, June 1. While, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Kerala on June 2 and June 5 and at one or two places in the state on June 3 and 4.

“Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied by gusty winds, speed reaching 30-40 kmph, is very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala from June 1 to June 3, and thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala on June 4 and 5,” the IMD said in its bulletin.

The incessant rainfall comes two days after the southwest monsoon made an early onset over Kerala and the northeastern region on May 30.

According to reports, the downpour in the southern state triggered landslides and waterlogging in several parts of the state.

Heavy rains caused severe waterlogging and traffic snarls in the low-lying areas of Kottayam and Idukki districts, reported PTI. The central district of Thrissur has been experiencing intense downpours since Saturday morning, leaving people stranded at bus stops and railway stations in large numbers.

Meanwhile, reports of landslides and trees getting uprooted were reported in the Poochapra and Kolappra areas - located in the Idukki district. Some houses and vehicles were also reportedly damaged in the landslide, however, there were no reports of casualties.

Amid the landslides, the Kerala authorities on Friday urged people to remain alert and warned about flooding in many parts of low-lying areas and river banks.

(With inputs from PTI)