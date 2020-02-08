Kerala school director held for sexual assault on minor

india

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 22:01 IST

The Kerala police on Saturday arrested a teacher-cum-director of a school in Thiruvananthapuram for allegedly sexually abusing a ten-year-old girl in the classroom. The police said the accused, Dr M R Yashodharan was involved in a similar case in 2008 in the same school but was let off due to lack of evidence.

The police said the latest incident took place on Friday. They said the accused allegedly abused a fifth-class student when she was alone in the classroom. Later, the girl complained to her mother and she alerted the police.

“All children were out of the classroom and the victim remained there as she was not keeping well. The survivor told police that the teacher approached her questioning why she was alone and made some advances towards her. She later told her mother that the accused had touched her inappropriately,” said the station house officer of Valimala police station, on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram. He was arrested under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

During the investigation, police found that the accused was also involved in a similar assault case 12 years ago.

“In 2008, the POCSO act was not there. A case was registered against him under IPC Section 377 (unnatural offences) based on the complaint of the minor. Later, parents of the victim were not keen to follow the case. Two years later he was acquitted of all charges due to lack of enough evidence. And later he rejoined as a teacher,” said the officer adding the accused was influential and involved in many social activities in the area.

He is also one of the directors of the private upper primary school. Later a local court remanded him to judicial custody. Police said counselling sessions will be held at the school to know whether he assaulted more students.